Appleton Public Library Adds Online Collection of Local Musicians

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Appleton Public Library has released a collection of online local music to the public.

The collection, entitled FlipSide, features albums from 30 local musicians.

Albums may be streamed online or downloaded for free with an InfoSoup library card.

The Library held a free concert tonight as a kickoff, featuring local artists Copper Box, Car City, and Walt Hamburger.

Additional albums from local artists will be reviewed and accepted throughout the year.

Appleton Public Library is just one of a handful of libraries in the country who provide such a platform, along with Seattle Public Library, Austin Public Library and Nashville Public Library.