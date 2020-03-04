Appleton Public Library hopes to hire full-time safety manager

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Appleton Public Library is one of the busiest buildings in the city.

Last year alone more than four hundred thousand people walked through their doors – and with growing traffic comes a growing need to take security seriously.

“We’re a place that really takes that responsibility as a public institution very seriously,” says director Colleen Rortvedt, “and takes our role as a welcoming and inclusive place very seriously as well so this is part of making sure that we’re a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.”

Currently, security responsibilities at the library have been divided between multiple staff members but the needs have grown in volume so the library is looking to eliminate three currently vacant positions to help offset the cost of adding a full time safety manager.

“We’re hoping to draw someone maybe retired in law enforcement that has that kind of training or background or maybe someone young in law enforcement that’s gotten into the field and decided that maybe that’s not really the profession for them and perhaps this might be a good fit for them.” said City Human Resources Director Sandy Matz

The library’s organizational changes will be presented to the Common Council on March 16 and the city hopes to begin accepting applications for the position later this month.