FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Public Library one of 13 libraries across the country receiving special grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library is one of 13 public libraries across the country receiving just under $65,000 from the American Library Association (ALA) to expand services to local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Appleton Public Library Director Colleen Rortvedt says, “The timing couldn’t be more relevant…Our focus is on services that support our community’s economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic.”

Library officials add that as part of the grant, the library was able to design a program called Small Business – Big Impact.

This program is said to support business startup, retention, and expansion efforts for people of color and immigrants by working together to create a platform for sharing culturally relevant business expertise and experiences.

The library says they currently offer online courses, market research databases, books, and other materials and resources for businesses and entrepreneurs that will also be highlighted within the Small Business – Big Impact program.

“ALA is thrilled to support and work collaboratively with Appleton Public Library and the entire Libraries Build Business cohort,” said ALA Associate Executive Director, Kathi Kromer. “We are impressed by the innovation and institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion Appleton Public Library has demonstrated in developing their small business offerings.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah