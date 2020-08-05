Appleton Public Library one of 13 libraries across the country receiving special grant

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library is one of 13 public libraries across the country receiving just under $65,000 from the American Library Association (ALA) to expand services to local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Appleton Public Library Director Colleen Rortvedt says, “The timing couldn’t be more relevant…Our focus is on services that support our community’s economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic.”

Library officials add that as part of the grant, the library was able to design a program called Small Business – Big Impact.

This program is said to support business startup, retention, and expansion efforts for people of color and immigrants by working together to create a platform for sharing culturally relevant business expertise and experiences.

The library says they currently offer online courses, market research databases, books, and other materials and resources for businesses and entrepreneurs that will also be highlighted within the Small Business – Big Impact program.

“ALA is thrilled to support and work collaboratively with Appleton Public Library and the entire Libraries Build Business cohort,” said ALA Associate Executive Director, Kathi Kromer. “We are impressed by the innovation and institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion Appleton Public Library has demonstrated in developing their small business offerings.”

