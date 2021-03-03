Appleton Public Library reviews questionable Dr. Seuss books as publishing comes to a standstill

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Six Dr. Seuss books are under review at the Appleton Public Library for possible racist and insensitive imagery.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises says they will stop publishing the six books because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

Because of the halt in publishing, sellers are seeing the prices in the six books rise to extreme prices.

But what does that mean for someone who wants to rent one of the books at a public library?

The Appleton Public Library says they will review the questionable books for placement in their collection.

The library emphasizes they are committed to offering a wide range of materials for children and families that support diversity, anti-racism, and inclusion and the collection will strive to show children and families books that both reflect themselves and that open doors to new experiences.

However, library staff want to point out that they are part of a larger system.

Each library in the Fox Valley may have different processes for review, so they cannot speak for other libraries and what their decisions may be.

The six books include:

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”

“If I Ran the Zoo”

“McElligot’s Pool”

“On Beyond Zebra!”

“Scrambled Eggs Super!”

“The Cat’s Quizzer.”

One of the most beloved books, “The Cat in the Hat,” has received criticism as well, but will continue to be published for now.