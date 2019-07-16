Appleton Public Library seeking to make security upgrades

Security upgrades might be coming to the Appleton Public Library.

The upgrades include improving egress from two secluded areas, upgrading door alarms/auto-locks, adding additional access control to employee areas, increasing camera coverage and improved communication systems.

“These are changes to take into account that this is a very heavily-trafficked public building,” Library Director Colleen Rortvedt told Local 5. “We have a lot of staff that are out on the floor and their eyes and ears, but we have spaces in the building that we just need to make sure are secure… We need to make sure that we know our doors are secure, that alarms can notify us if there’s something not working.”

Rortvedt says the improvements will bring the building to where it should be in today’s world. While the recent tragic shooting of Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard may have added to the library’s sense of urgency, they have been planning the repairs for years.

“Over the past few years, we really have been looking at our security here at the library to make sure that we are providing as safe of a library as possible for the community,” she said.

The library is requesting the Appleton City Council approve $175,000 in funds for the repairs.

“A public library is for everyone, and for everyone to feel welcome and safe here, they need to know that we’re doing our due diligence behind the scenes to keep them safe,” she said. “So all public spaces have an obligation to keep their visitors safe, and so that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

The City Council will vote next Wednesday evening on whether or not to approve funding the library repairs.