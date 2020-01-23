Appleton receives incentive check for new biogas boiler

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton is investing in a new environmentally friendly system of heating its wastewater treatment facility, and it’s already seeing financial dividends.

On Wednesday, Focus on Energy gave Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna a check worth $167,180 to help offset the cost of the city’s new biogas boiler.

The boiler, with the help of the facility’s anaerobic digesters, use organic material as fuel.

New biogas boiler for City of Appleton

The city will save not only a lot of money on gas, but by using a biogas boiler instead of a regular furnace, they’ll help reduce greenhouse gases.

“Climate change and environmental stewardship is really important,” says Hanna. “I’m happy to say that this facility, wastewater treatment plant and as well as our water treatment plant, has been focused on that. That has always been the center of what we do.”

The switch to biogas will save the City of Appleton $103,000 a year.