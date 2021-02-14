Appleton recognizes centenarian and WWII veteran

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRVO Appleton celebrated a special centenarian and World war II veteran in a unique way Saturday afternoon.

One-hundred decorated cars drove by Lloyd Ellefson’s heated tent on Richmond Avenue in Appleton, to wish him a happy 100th birthday.

Ellefson served in Europe under General Patton during WWII and with so few World War II veterans his family and friends wanted to share this milestone with the community.

Lloyd’s also received a proclamation from Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford recognizing his 100th birthday.