APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ask, and you shall receive. The City of Appleton has released updated renderings for the new library building project.

Officials say that the revised design reflects the community’s feedback and the library’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its patrons while carefully stewarding taxpayer and donor resources.

The new design showcases a reduction in excavation, a combination of meeting spaces to serve dual purposes, and a shift in the location of meeting spaces. The changes are expected to offer more spaces for children and teens, additional space for collaboration, and an increase in the number of study and meeting rooms.

Exterior rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Exterior rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Community meeting area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Stairway rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Flexbox web rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Common area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Common area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Children’s area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Upper common area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Working area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Children’s play rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

Teen hangout area rendering of the new Appleton Public Library. (City of Appleton)

“A public library is a beacon and symbol of a community’s aspirations, and this design builds on the building’s existing legacy to serve our community’s needs far into the future,” said Appleton Public Library Director Collen Rortvedt.

In addition, the building will feature a geothermal system for heating and cooling, more natural light and improved lighting, lower shelving, two elevators, and easier-to-navigate restrooms.

The updates reflect the library’s commitment to providing a welcoming space that can adapt to changing needs. More information about the project can be found here.