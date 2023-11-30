APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton resident was taken into custody and booked into the Outagamie County Jail after police responded to a report of a gunshot on Thursday.

According to the Appleton Police Department, shortly before 4 p.m., officers were sent to an address on the south side of Appleton for the report of a single gunshot fired inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers located property damage consistent with what was reported, and made contact with the involved parties who were cooperative during the investigation. No injuries were reported.

Given the nature of the call and its proximity to a school, officers coordinated with the Appleton Area School District to keep administrators apprised of the situation.

As a result, an Appleton resident was arrested and taken to jail on one count of recklessly endangering safety.

No additional details were provided.