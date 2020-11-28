Appleton resident dies in house fire

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton resident is dead after a house fire in Appleton on Saturday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, just after 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a residence located on the 1500 block of N Clark Street after receiving a report that the house next door was on fire with flames visible.

Upon arrival, the first fire crew confirmed the house was fully involved in fire and say they used exterior operations for fire extinguishment.

Within 30 minutes, firefighters report having gotten the fire under control. Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the structure and the house to be considered a total loss.

During the extinguishment, officials report having discovered a lone resident, identified as an Appelton man, had died in the fire.

Authorities say the fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

