Appleton resident named Wisconsin’s winner for ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Besides being fun to say, Google’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest provides scholarships and national recognition, and one Appleton resident has a chance to be the national winner.

The annual ‘Doodle for Google’ contest is an art contest open to students in grades K-12. The students are tasked with creating their own Google doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com.

Not only could students have their artwork displayed for the world to see, but they can also win scholarships and tech packages for their schools, according to Google.

Appleton resident Natalie Miller was announced as Wisconsin’s winner. The contest now moves into its next stage where people can vote for winners. According to Google, there will be ten or more winners for each grade group, 54 in total. Then there will be one finalist for each grade group, five in total, and then one national winner.

The national winner receives:

$30,000 college scholarship

$50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization

Google hardware

Fun ‘Googley’ swag

Artwork featured on Google.com for one day

The national finalists receive a $5,000 college scholarship in addition to the Google Hardware and ‘Googley’ swag.

The voting starts on May 10 to narrow it down to five contestants.

For more information on how the contest works visit Google’s website.