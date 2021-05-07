FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton resident named Wisconsin’s winner for ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Besides being fun to say, Google’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest provides scholarships and national recognition, and one Appleton resident has a chance to be the national winner.

The annual ‘Doodle for Google’ contest is an art contest open to students in grades K-12. The students are tasked with creating their own Google doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com.

Not only could students have their artwork displayed for the world to see, but they can also win scholarships and tech packages for their schools, according to Google.

Appleton resident Natalie Miller was announced as Wisconsin’s winner. The contest now moves into its next stage where people can vote for winners. According to Google, there will be ten or more winners for each grade group, 54 in total. Then there will be one finalist for each grade group, five in total, and then one national winner.

The national winner receives:

  • $30,000 college scholarship
  • $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization
  • Google hardware
  • Fun ‘Googley’ swag
  • Artwork featured on Google.com for one day

The national finalists receive a $5,000 college scholarship in addition to the Google Hardware and ‘Googley’ swag.

The voting starts on May 10 to narrow it down to five contestants.

For more information on how the contest works visit Google’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium