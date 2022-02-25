PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Appleton is facing multiple charges after authorities found close to 300 grams of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 19 around 9:45 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the Town of Packwaukee for traffic violations and ‘suspicious behavior’. Authorities say that a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was 20-year-old Cole Southworth from Appleton. Southworth reportedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, a total of 294.5 grams of marijuana was found.

Photo courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Court records show that he has an address in Appleton. He is facing the following charges:

Felony possession with intent to deliver THC

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Packwaukee is about an hour and a half southwest of Appleton.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 28 at 10 a.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.