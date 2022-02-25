PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Appleton is facing multiple charges after authorities found close to 300 grams of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 19 around 9:45 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the Town of Packwaukee for traffic violations and ‘suspicious behavior’. Authorities say that a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was 20-year-old Cole Southworth from Appleton. Southworth reportedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, a total of 294.5 grams of marijuana was found.
Court records show that he has an address in Appleton. He is facing the following charges:
- Felony possession with intent to deliver THC
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Packwaukee is about an hour and a half southwest of Appleton.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 28 at 10 a.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.