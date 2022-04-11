APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As spring weather begins to arrive in northeast Wisconsin, motorists may be in for a bumpier ride.

It’s pothole season.

“From year to year I don’t know if this year is any different than the past we just tend to not think about last year,” said Lance Wilkinson, who is the foreman of the operation for the City of Appleton Public Works Department.

From Highway 96 to residential areas like Spring Street, there are lots of potholes right now in Appleton.

Wilkinson said he encourages residents to report potholes as they come across them, especially if they feel that the pothole is significant enough to be a safety hazard.

“Well, we certainly want to go after customer service requests first requests brought to us by the public any time the public gets to us with concerns about the conditions of our streets we want to attend to those as soon as possible,” explained Wilkinson.

Those who want to report an Appleton pothole can call the public works department at 920-832-5580. Wilkinson added they prioritize these calls and usually can come to fill the pothole the same day that you call.

City of Appleton officials said they fill potholes all year round but are busiest with this task in spring when the weather starts to warm up.