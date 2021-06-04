Appleton residents evacuate for gas leak, impacting Wisconsin Ave. near Clark St. in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WE Energies says Appleton residents had to evacuate Friday afternoon because of a gas leak.

According to the electric utility company, a gas line was hit around 3:30 p.m. and impacted a 2 block radius near the 300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue between Oneida Street and Clark Street. They inform Local 5 that crews are at the location dealing with the leak.

The company says the leak was brought under control around 4:30 p.m. They believe a contractor company hit the line while they were working.

Natural gas is colorless and odorless until mercaptan is added, an odor similar to sulfur / rotten eggs, which helps detect leaks.

WE Energies says on their website that if you experience a natural gas leak you should:

Leave immediately – do not turn on light switches or use phones.

Call 800-261-5325 from another location.

WE Energies says they do not know when residents can go back into their homes.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.