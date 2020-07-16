Appleton residents protest outside alleged ‘drug house’

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton residents took part in a protest outside of a residence in Appleton on Wednesday afternoon following the arrest of a man involved in a drug investigation last week.

The Appleton Police Department arrested a man on July 8, after having executed a knock and announce search warrant at a residence, identified as an alleged drug house, on Spring Street in the City of Appleton.

On Wednesday residents protested outside of the home stating the people operating outside of the home have been a problem.

The protest was organized by Dawn Jousma whose grandson Cory died in an overdose while in that Appleton house last month.

Cory’s mother Brandy Jousma said, “Cory died in this house and the people responsible have not yet been charged for anything, so we’re really trying to get that and get rehabs for people who don’t have insurance.”

The group plans to protest outside the Brown County Courthouse on Thursday and on Friday.

