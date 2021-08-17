An Appleton road now an ‘officer priority’ after car speeds seen far over 25 mph

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is making a local area a priority and will emphasize handing out citations for speeders.

According to the Appleton Police Department, speeds on West Prospect Avenue were too fast for the 25 mph zone. The department is using data that is provided by traffic engineers.

After seeing the results from the traffic engineer’s staff, the Appleton Police Department decided to make the area an officer priority.

Officers will reportedly put an emphasis on citations for speed violations.

The police department says they are not able to handle every single violation but are using the help of data provided by traffic engineers.

As the school year approaches, the Appleton Police Department is asking drivers to slow down.