Appleton's Police Chief reflects on Mitch Lungaard's tragic death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The community continues to mourn the loss of firefighter Mitch Lundgaard who was shot and killed while responding to a medical call last week.

On Local 5 This Morning, Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas reflected on Lundgaard's death during his Community Update.

"I can't even imagine how the firefighters are feeling," Thomas said. "The community support is outstanding. The police and fire service really is a brotherhood. We joke how we are kind of like siblings. We get to pick on each other and tease each other, but you don't mess with my little brother or sister, and that's how we are. We know we're all in it together, [that makes it] a lot easier to get through these horrific events."

Thomas also praised the firefiighters for the work they do in the community.

"Firefighters are healers," Thomas said. "They don't go to work wearing vests and guns like we do. If you want to bring this evil on, attack us, attack the police. We're the guardians, we're the warriors. The firefighters are the healers. Firefighters go to work everyday putting their lives on the line, taking care of people. This isn't expected of them, and that makes this even more tragic."

