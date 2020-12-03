Appleton school board sets timeline to fill vacant vice president seat

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton School Board has determined their timeline to fill the vacant vice president seat.

Earlier this week, the Appleton Area School District confirmed to WFRV Local 5 that Vice President Leah Olson resigned her position on Nov. 30.

Olson released the following statement:

“The continuing pandemic has forced me to evaluate my priorities and commitments. At this moment, I need to spend more time with my family. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve over the last three and half years. I appreciate the hard work of my colleagues on the board, the district leadership team, and all our staff in their continued efforts to support every student, every day.”

In late October, parents in the Appleton school district called for Olson and two other school board members – President Kay Eggert and Treasurer Jim Bowman – to be recalled.

The Appleton School Board held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss how to fill the vacant seat, which they have 60 days to do.

During the meeting, the board agreed to the following timeline:

Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.: The deadline to apply to be a member of the Appleton School Board

Week of Dec. 21: Candidates will have an orientation

Jan. 4: School board will interview candidates and appoint the new member

Jan. 11: First meeting for new member

Olson was up for re-election in 2021.

Currently, all Appleton schools are learning virtually. The school district hopes to have students begin some hybrid learning in January.