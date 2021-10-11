Appleton School Board votes to continue universal masking until Nov. 22nd

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton School Board voted to continue universal masking in all grades until November 22nd.

The administration came to the board with a presentation about Covid in the district before bringing a recommendation.

During the October 11th board meeting Appleton Superintendent Dr. Judy Baseman said, “Our recommendation is board approval for continued required masks, face coverings for all students ED-12, district staff and visitors while indoors in district facilities and while on district transportation.”

Small groups on both sides of the universal masking issue gathered to share how they feel with the school board.

Dr. Beth Menzel, an Appleton Area School District parent of three and area physician said, “We support masking as a risk mitigation tool as part of a layered mitigation strategy.”

Kyle Klitzke, an Appleton Area School District parent of two said, “Make it optional.”

The August reversal on masking has left some parents relieved to hear their child will be in a room full of masked kids.

“Masks are particularly helpful in decreasing the spread of Covid,” said Dr. Menzel. “Additionally there is strong research that masks do not have a risk to the health of people wearing them. If they had a risk I would certainly be worried about my surgical colleagues who wear a mask all day in the OR [operating room.”

Other parents do not agree with the decision to have universal masking in the district.

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask but I don’t think we should be forcing anyone to wear a mask,” said Klitzke. “I won’t give up the fight. We’ve gotta keep working for the kids not for anything else.”

Dr. Baseman was recently on Newsmaker Sunday and told Local Five they use a layered approach to Covid mitigation.

“We worked with our facilities and operations to maximize that air handling system,” said Dr. Baseman. “So we’re really taking all the mitigation strategies and putting them in place to the maximum that we can.”