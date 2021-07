APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton School Board voted 4-2 to keep masks optional for the next school year.

The vote passed 4-2 during Monday’s meeting. The board will reportedly keep an eye on the numbers and could make a decision to have masks required without a vote if needed.

Recently the Appleton School Board voted to rename Lincoln Elementary.

There was no further information available, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.