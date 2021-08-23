Appleton School Board votes to require masks in a 4-1 decision, drawing protestors from both sides of the issue

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 100 community members in support of a mask optional policy came out to the district office to protest a mask mandate in the Appleton Area School District.

Kate Lenz, an AASD parent against rask requirements, said, “This protest is people showing up to say we care about the choices we make for our kids. We care about their medical freedom and options as parents to choose what’s best for our families including masks, including vaccines.”

Nick Dalton, another parent against mask requirements, “Our children deserve a choice, us parents deserve a choice o decide what’s best for the health of our children.”

Protestors from both sides of the masking issue showed up outside of the board meeting to make their voices heard about masking.

Emily Tseffos, an AASD parent in favor of mask requirements, said, “But we are seeing numbers ticking up in every school, middle high school all the way up, so I think in order to keep our kids healthy and in school five days a week we need to do universal masking K-12.”

And while there were only around two dozen pro-masking protestors they say they wanted the district to know they supported the change in policy.

Dory Witzeling, an AASD Teacher in favor of mask requirements, said, “I’m out here to make sure that the school board sees that there are people that support the mask mandate because I would like to make sure that my classroom is safe.”