Appleton school competes in Robotics World Championships

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Riverview Lutheran School’s 8th-grade robotics team participated in the World Championships of the VEX Robotics Live Remote Tournament.

On Saturday, May 29, the robotics team partnered and competed against teams from across the U.S. and from other countries from all over the world. The 8th graders became division champions with a perfect score of 306, proceeding to the finals where they scored another perfect score.

Two teams from Canada also completed perfect scores but in less time, so those two teams tied for first place and the Riverview Lutheran students finished in third for the tournament.

Following the award ceremony, the judges awarded the robotics team the Excellence award for their division. The Excellence Award is the top award in the VEX robotics competition which can only be earned by completing and excelling at a judge’s interview, programming skills, driving, building, and presenting an engineering notebook.

The students had been hard at work all year building, programming, and operating their robots, especially following the pandemic. Last year’s competition was canceled so getting to compete this year meant even more to the students.