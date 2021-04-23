Appleton School Dist. announces plans for in-person ceremonies for 2021 graduates

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District has announced its tentative plans to offer in-person graduation ceremonies for 2021 graduates.

According to their website, the plan will include the opportunity for each graduate to invite up to four guests to attend the ceremony in person. They will also offer a live stream of the graduation ceremonies to make sure all family members and friends will have the chance to share in the occasion.

To provide the safest possible environment, the district says the current plan is to use outdoor venues, including the high school stadiums, to host graduation ceremonies if they are able to meet the capacity needs of the graduating class and guests.

School officials say graduation is scheduled for Thursday, May 27. Each high school will have its own plans for rain or bad weather contingencies and if you have any specific questions, you are asked to reach out to your high school.

Properly fitted face coverings and physical distancing will be required for all people in attendance and other COVID-19 precautions must be followed.

The district stresses that these plans are tentative based on current conditions of the pandemic.