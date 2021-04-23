FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton School Dist. announces plans for in-person ceremonies for 2021 graduates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District has announced its tentative plans to offer in-person graduation ceremonies for 2021 graduates.

According to their website, the plan will include the opportunity for each graduate to invite up to four guests to attend the ceremony in person. They will also offer a live stream of the graduation ceremonies to make sure all family members and friends will have the chance to share in the occasion.

To provide the safest possible environment, the district says the current plan is to use outdoor venues, including the high school stadiums, to host graduation ceremonies if they are able to meet the capacity needs of the graduating class and guests.

School officials say graduation is scheduled for Thursday, May 27. Each high school will have its own plans for rain or bad weather contingencies and if you have any specific questions, you are asked to reach out to your high school.

Properly fitted face coverings and physical distancing will be required for all people in attendance and other COVID-19 precautions must be followed.

The district stresses that these plans are tentative based on current conditions of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper