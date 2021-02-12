Appleton School District considering changing Lincoln Elementary’s name

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District (AASD) is looking for input on the proposed name change of Lincoln Elementary to the Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School.

The Appleton Area School District says this is not an effort to remove a former president’s name from the school building. The potential renaming is to honor Dunlap.

The school’s phrase will remain: “Home of the Lincoln Lions”

According to a release, The Dunlap Memorial Steering Committee, a team made up of community members, City of Appleton staff, and Appleton Area School District staff was formed to discuss how best to honor Ron Dunlap’s legacy after his death in 2019.

Dunlap was a principal at Lincoln, and served as the District’s first Coordinator of Minority Services.

Dunlap earned multiple awards and accolades including, but not limited to:

Unity in Diversity Award

Outstanding Community Leadership Award by the Rotary Club of Appleton

The first recipient of the Diversity Award given at the City and AASD MLK event

Heritage Award for Promoting Leadership and Diversity in the Fox Valley Community

The AASD Board of Education would like to hear from students, staff, families, alumni, and community members.

They ask to submit this form by 4:00 p.m. on Feb 19.

According to officials, The name change will be considered and voted on at the Board of Education Meeting on Feb. 22.