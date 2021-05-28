Appleton School District creates survey for Lincoln Elementary name change

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District (AASD) Board of Education is looking for input from the community regarding the proposed renaming of Lincoln Elementary School.

According to the AASD, a community survey has been created and is open from May 28 to 4:00 p.m. on June 18. The AASD is looking for input from:

Resident students

Staff

Families

Community members

The process for gathering more community feedback was approved by the Board on May 24. Only AASD residents will be allowed to provide feedback.

There will be five options listed on the survey including:

Retain the name Lincoln Elementary School

Retain the name Lincoln Elementary School and recommend naming a different facility after Ronald C. Dunlap

Rename the school Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School – Home of the Lincoln Lions

Rename the school Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School – Home of the Lincoln Lions and recommend naming a different facility after Abraham Lincoln

Rename the school Lincoln – Dunlap Elementary School

Each option will have the option to select from; Strongly Disagree, Disagree, Neutral, Agree, Strongly Agree.

The survey can be found online and does require an email address, full name, address, connection to AASD and if you live in the Lincoln attendance area.

Local Five talked with Yvette Dunlap, Ronald Dunlap’s widow, regarding the potential name change.

The initial vote for the name change was postponed after a review by AASD’s legal counsel reviewed their current Board Policy 940.