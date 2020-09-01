FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton school holds supply pick up

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students return to the classrooms, supplies are in high demand.

Badger Elementary School in Appleton held a supply pick-up event to address the need.

Families were able to pick up a bag of supplies that would cover their supply needs for the school. The packs were designed for virtual learning this year and included a Chromebook, a math whiteboard, and other items.

School officials say the best part about the pick up was getting a chance to reconnect with families.

“We had families we hadn’t seen in a long time,” says Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez, principal at Badger Elementary.

Like all Appleton schools, Badger Elementary is starting the year completely online.

Werley-Gonzalez says the staff is ready for the school year and what they can accomplishment.

