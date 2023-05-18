APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A little girl’s memory lives on through a new bench at her school.

School administrators, teachers, and students at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Appleton designed and built a bench in honor of Jaycee Vallier.

Jaycee passed away two summers ago after a long, courageous battle with cancer. The bench includes her picture carved into the wood and a quote from author Maya Angelou.

Her parents Trish and Curtis were in attendance and said they hope that any kid that is struggling or having a bad day can sit on the bench, pray or reflect, and feel better.

Her parents told Local Five News they’ve been overwhelmed by the support the school has shown them since they’ve lost their daughter. The Vallier’s have dedicated their lives to advocating for pediatric cancer research. They also create care packages for kids who are battling cancer through their nonprofit called ‘Battlecorn Care Packages.’ You can find out more information about it by clicking here.