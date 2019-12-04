Closings
Appleton School Resource Officers investigate Social Media Threat

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — At approximately 5:00 PM on Tuesday the Appleton Police Department was made aware of a potential vague threat to “North High School” on Snapchat.

Appleton School Resource Officers investigated and determined the origin of the Snapchat was from outside of the United States and in fact was not directed at Appleton North High School.

Based upon the investigation, officials believe the safety of the students is not at risk.

The Appleton Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

