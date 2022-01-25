Appleton School Resource Officers say sexting is still a problem among students

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- At a time when so many schools board meetings are dominated by COVID-19 protocols, Appleton school board members listened about an age-old problem that is once again rearing its ugly head: sexting among teens.

During its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, the board of education heard from school resource officers.

Appleton schools have one of the longest-running SRO programs in the state of Wisconsin.

Officer Brandon Schnese of the Appleton Police Department spoke extensively about the challenges presented by social media.

He said the exchanging of explicit photos, or sexting, is a trend that shows no signs of diminishing. The officer thinks that’s because the students really have not considered all of the ramifications.

That’s why they developed a diversion program that goes beyond issuing a punishment or citation to a student.

“We have the opportunity to educate students,” explained Officer Schnese. “We can work with their families and connect them with resources so they can further their education and get a better education. Hopefully, to prevent those behaviors from happening again in the future.”

School resource officers in the Appleton School District are also working with local crisis centers to streamline help for the growing number of students learning to deal with mental anxiety.