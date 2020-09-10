FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton registered sex offender indicted for child-related sex crimes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man has been indicted for child-related sex crimes in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against 35-year-old Neil Frank of Appleton.

Frank is facing charges of allegedly using a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempted to transfer obscene material to a minor. Authorities say Frank is also charged with two counts of committing a felony sex offense as an individual required to register as a sexual offender.

Court records show Frank was convicted of attempted possession of child pornography in Outagamie County. Based on his prior record, Frank faces a mandatory 20 years imprisonment and up to life sentence if convicted of the charges.

The Fox Valley Metropolitan Police Department with the assistance of the FBI.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10