Appleton registered sex offender indicted for child-related sex crimes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man has been indicted for child-related sex crimes in federal court.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against 35-year-old Neil Frank of Appleton.
Frank is facing charges of allegedly using a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempted to transfer obscene material to a minor. Authorities say Frank is also charged with two counts of committing a felony sex offense as an individual required to register as a sexual offender.
Court records show Frank was convicted of attempted possession of child pornography in Outagamie County. Based on his prior record, Frank faces a mandatory 20 years imprisonment and up to life sentence if convicted of the charges.
The Fox Valley Metropolitan Police Department with the assistance of the FBI.
