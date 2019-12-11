Appleton shelter keeping homeless warm

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The cold snap is forcing those without a home to seek shelter.

In the Fox Cities, one warming shelter is helping the homeless cope with the frigid air.

When temperatures dip below freezing, hypothermia can begin in as little as ten minutes, so Pillars is making sure the homeless have a place to stay.

Those who come to Pillars usually keep warm in public places that aren’t open overnight.

Police officers often drop guests off at Pillars when its too cold outside, but most clients walk in, for those not able to do either, Pillars has a special group.

Scott Peeples, Director of Community Engagement for Pillars says, “we have a street outreach team, which consists of staff members who go out a few times a week, in the early morning and in the late evening, to look under bridges and in parks. They try to find people who are sleeping outside especially during this time of year.”

Last year, 75 people in Wisconsin died from exposure to the cold.