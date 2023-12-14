APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After over 50 years in business, a downtown Appleton shoe store will soon be closing its doors for good.

“It’s the best shoe store that I’ve ever been to,” said longtime customer Elizabeth Bell.

She said she’s been coming to the store for about 18 years and said it was really tough hearing the news that the store will close.

“They’re just great people and it’s fun to support them,” said Bell who is also friends with the owner Perry Vanderloop.

He said his parents opened the first Joseph’s Shoes store in 1971 in Kaukauna. He said they moved to their current location inside the downtown Appleton City Center Plaza about 35 years ago.

Vanderloop said that right now construction projects in the area and limited downtown parking has reduced the number of customers coming into the store.

He said he would have liked to stay open for a few more years, but this ‘perfect storm’ of factors made now the right time.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, this is my baby and I have to give it up,” said Vanderloop. “A lot of emotion and a lot of tears.”

He credits the store’s longevity to prioritizing the golden rule and efforts to get to know customers on a personal level.

“That we were a good witness to our Christian faith, that we took care of people and that we provided a good service,” said Vanderloop when asked about the legacy of the store.

The store will close when they sell the remaining 4,500 pairs of shoes in their inventory. Vanderloop estimates this will take a couple months. No matter how long it takes, he said he’s soaking up every moment.

Although it’s sad, Vanderloop and customers that spoke with Local Five News said that it feels more like a see you later rather than a final good bye.

After all, when you treat your customers right, you build friendships that can’t be confined inside the four walls of a store.

“Glad that Perry and Jill and my husband and I have become friends so we will be able to continue to see them,” said Bell.

“Throughout the years we’ve established a great business, and it’s really hard to say goodbye,” said Vanderloop. “Some of the best compliments I’ve ever had is people walk in and say I come into your shop and it feels like home.”