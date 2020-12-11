Appleton Shop Small campaign encouraging community to think small this holiday

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a campaign that is uniting Appleton ATW and local retail businesses for a common cause.

Together, they are helping shoppers think small this holiday season, to help out the local economy. The message is pretty simple- shop small business. If you do that, you could win a $1,000 American Airlines travel voucher.

This three-week long event is encouraging the community to support locally owned business for their holiday shopping. When you buy a product or service from a small business, your money goes back into your local economy. Customers can pick-up a Shop Local BINGO card at participating vendors.

“They offer something unique at each place, something special,” says Hollie Raab, Marketing & Communications Coordinator with Appleton International Airport. “They each have their own voice in the community which creates a unique destination not only for us individuals, but for tourists as well who are coming into the area and helping support those local businesses.”

Once customers complete the 5-in-a-row Bingo or blackout their BINGO card, they can take a picture of it and email the card to bingo@foxcu.org. Prizes will be awarded to random winners the week of December 21. Participating vendors will be providing the prizes. For any customers that black-out their BINGO card, they will have a chance to win a $1000 American Airlines travel voucher sponsored by Appleton International Airport.

For customers that are still a little leery about shopping or dining in-house, most businesses offer curb-side pick-ups. When you pick-up your items, just ask for the special keyword to fill in that spot on your Bingo Card!

You can find a full list of rules as well as download BINGO cards online right here.

