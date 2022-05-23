APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed for the Appleton man who went to the roof of a church and allegedly shot several bullets in the air while having a standoff with police.

According to court records, James Cooper, 33, is being charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and possessing a firearm-adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

Cooper had checked in at Iris Place, a mental health service on May 13, 2022. After a few good days of treatment, Cooper had thought a female staff member did not like him and was antagonizing him. He believed the staff was going to ask him to leave. Before receiving another day of treatment, Cooper had gone back to his residence and retrieved a pistol, and when he was approached by staff, he allegedly pointed it at the staff member.

The Appleton man then pointed the gun at himself before leaving the Saint Bernadette Parish and heading up to the roof, where he had allegedly shot several rounds into the sky and began a standoff with local law enforcement.

He and the police negotiated for hours before Cooper eventually surrendered and SWAT members took him into custody.

Several schools nearby were placed on lockdown as a result of the incident and the public was advised to stay clear of the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Cooper could be facing up to $25,000 in fines and 12.5 years in prison for the recklessly endangering safety charge alongside up to $25,000 and 10 years for shooting a firearm in a school zone.