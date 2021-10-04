Appleton students organize walkout over alleged misconduct involving faculty member

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 30-40 students walked out of Kaleidoscope Academy this morning over alleged misconduct involving a faculty member.

The walkout is a response to alleged misconduct from a faculty member at the school. The incident reportedly happened at an after-school event on Friday, Oct. 1.

In the email that was sent to a parent, The Appleton School District says it has completed its investigation into the incident. The investigation found that the claim was ‘not substantiated.’

It was also mentioned that the Appleton Police Department was involved in the investigation.

The Appleton Area School District says they worked with the individual students (and their families) that walked out.

Local 5 has a reporter on the scene and will have more information at 4 p.m.