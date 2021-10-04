FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton students organize walkout over alleged misconduct involving faculty member

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 30-40 students walked out of Kaleidoscope Academy this morning over alleged misconduct involving a faculty member.

The walkout is a response to alleged misconduct from a faculty member at the school. The incident reportedly happened at an after-school event on Friday, Oct. 1.

In the email that was sent to a parent, The Appleton School District says it has completed its investigation into the incident. The investigation found that the claim was ‘not substantiated.’

It was also mentioned that the Appleton Police Department was involved in the investigation.

The Appleton Area School District says they worked with the individual students (and their families) that walked out.

Local 5 has a reporter on the scene and will have more information at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere