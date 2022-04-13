APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids are often the most caring of us all and that is especially true at St. Joe’s Parish in Appleton where students are standing with Ukraine.

Mariah Frase, an 8th grader at St. Joe’s said, “We’re doing this because we really just want to support them and make sure that they have supplies and they have food and water so that they can make it through the war.”

The students partnered with Wisconsin Ukrainians, the group spearheading sending donations from across the state, to get their donations to Europe.

Mark Mariano, another 8th grader at St. Joe’s said, “It makes me feel great. It makes me feel like I am supporting a bigger cause than me. I’m supporting people that really need help from Russia’s invasion.”

Students at St. Joe’s are also sending their love and support to Ukraine with dozens of handmade cards that will go along with their donations.

“We are making cards for the Ukrainians to support them and just to show that we are caring for them,” said Frase.

“Ukraine needs all the help they need,” said Mariano. “If the whole community of Wisconsin helps that will help the needs of Ukraine a lot more.”

The students are inviting anyone from Appleton and the whole region to bring donations for Ukraine to St. Joe’s. You can learn more about helping Wisconsin Ukrainians here.