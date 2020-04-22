Appleton swears in Mayor Jake Woodford

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in 24 years, Appleton confirmed its new Mayor Jake Woodford.

Appleton hasn’t had a new mayor since 1996, and in April, Jake Woodford defeated Jim Clemons for mayor.

Woodford says, “I am honored to have been called to serve in this way by our community.”

Appleton now has 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Woodford says he plans to work closely with law enforcement and health officials to keep the city safe through this health crisis.

Woodford says, “We are operating an emergency operations center that is coordinating the response activities in the city of Appleton.”

The staff that has worked with the previous mayor, Tim Hanna, now welcomes the youth and innovation that Woodford brings to Appleton.

Karen Nelson, Appleton’s Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator worked with Hanna for the last three years and says, “It’s a little melancholy, a little sad to be saying goodbye to the person that brought me into this position. It’s so futuristically exciting that we have such a young mayor, so it’s going to be exciting for us to make the transition from reporting to a boomer to a millennial.”

Woodford says on the top of his list is keeping the promises he made to voters.

Woodford says, “The priorities that I talked about in the campaign hold true today, which is fostering a welcoming safe and affordable community for all people, but understanding right now that we’re operating under and emergency with COVID-19.”

