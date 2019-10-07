Appleton takes railroad safety message to the streets

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Appleton Police Department and Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver took their message of railroad safety to the city streets.

Members of both organizations painted colored stenciling on sidewalks near some of the cities busier railroad intersections with the message “See Tracks? Think Train”.

Appleton recently became a quiet zone which means people crossing tracks will no longer have the train’s horn as an advanced warning.

Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver is a non-profit safety education and awareness program dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities, and injuries at highway-rail grade crossings and on railroad rights of way in the State of Wisconsin.