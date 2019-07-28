Appleton teen starts crusade against cancer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — One Appleton boy is helping to fight cancer, while also battling his own health issues, after he was diagnosed with a rare liver disease

14-year-old Cole Stoffel is the creator of “Cole’s Cancer Crusade” which is a kids only obstacle course race.

Saturday morning at Appleton East High School, nearly 300 children took on the obstacle course.

The course included over 20 obstacles, including a bell kids would ring at the end of the course.

The bell represented what cancer patients would do once they finished their treatments.

Cole explained how he came up with the idea.

“I do this because my second grade teacher died of brain cancer and I wanted to do something to give back,” says Cole. “And these past couple years I had an idea and I made up ‘Cole’s Cancer Crusade’ and I brought it to the Snowdrop Foundation.”

The Snowdrop Foundation provides scholarships for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and survivors.

They also raise awareness and funds for research to find a cure for childhood cancer.