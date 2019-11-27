Appleton teen wins Youth of the Year award

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Kala Lones, a senior at Appleton North High School, is the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s 2019/2020 Youth of Year.

Ms. Lones was selected to represent the organization at its annual Youth of the Year event that was held on Tuesday, November 12th at the Communication Arts Center on the Fox Cities Campus of the University of Oshkosh.

Kala first walked through the Club’s doors 11 years ago at a time when she was scared, shy, and homeless but credits the Club with giving her a voice and helping her envision a future for herself that she could be proud of.

Candidates for Youth of the Year were selected based on their values of leadership, service, academic performance and healthy lifestyles.

As Youth of the Year winner, Kala will receive a $1,000 post-secondary educational scholarship, which is renewable annually for up to four years.

In addition, she will have the opportunity to participate in the state Youth of the Year competition in Madison next spring.