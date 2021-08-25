Appleton to hold sessions on American Rescue Plan Act funds, must register to watch

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is gearing up to hold the first of its two listening sessions on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
According to a release, the first session will be held Wednesday, August 25, at 6 p.m. The session is scheduled to be held virtually via Zoom or by telephone.
Organizers say anyone who wishes to participate can register by calling 920-832-5814 or by clicking this link bit.ly/3zdTU4E. Once you register, Appleton Communications Specialist Sheng Riechers says they will need to approve the registration and send a link to watch the meeting.
The following people will be present during the meeting to listen to the community’s feedback regarding how Appleton should allocate ARPA funds:
- Mayor Jake Woodford
- Tony Saucerman, Director of Finance
- Karen Harkness, Director of Community and Economic Development
The second session is scheduled to be held in the same format on Friday, August 27, at 7:30 a.m.
If you wish to register for the second meeting, click this link bit.ly/2XOin2t.