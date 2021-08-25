FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton to hold sessions on American Rescue Plan Act funds, must register to watch

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is gearing up to hold the first of its two listening sessions on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

According to a release, the first session will be held Wednesday, August 25, at 6 p.m. The session is scheduled to be held virtually via Zoom or by telephone.

Organizers say anyone who wishes to participate can register by calling 920-832-5814 or by clicking this link bit.ly/3zdTU4E. Once you register, Appleton Communications Specialist Sheng Riechers says they will need to approve the registration and send a link to watch the meeting.

The following people will be present during the meeting to listen to the community’s feedback regarding how Appleton should allocate ARPA funds:

  • Mayor Jake Woodford
  • Tony Saucerman, Director of Finance
  • Karen Harkness, Director of Community and Economic Development

The second session is scheduled to be held in the same format on Friday, August 27, at 7:30 a.m.

If you wish to register for the second meeting, click this link bit.ly/2XOin2t.

