Appleton to hold sessions on American Rescue Plan Act funds, must register to watch

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is gearing up to hold the first of its two listening sessions on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

According to a release, the first session will be held Wednesday, August 25, at 6 p.m. The session is scheduled to be held virtually via Zoom or by telephone.

Organizers say anyone who wishes to participate can register by calling 920-832-5814 or by clicking this link bit.ly/3zdTU4E. Once you register, Appleton Communications Specialist Sheng Riechers says they will need to approve the registration and send a link to watch the meeting.

How should the City spend American Rescue Plan Act funds? Call 920-832-5814 to advocate for funds. Register online to listen.

8/25 @ 6 PM Session 1 registration: https://t.co/cZeNzncjHM

8/27 @ 7:30 AM Session 2 registration: https://t.co/ghs8cPW72k#Appleton #ARPA #COVIDRecovery pic.twitter.com/35umIK9727 — City of Appleton (@cityofappleton) August 24, 2021

The following people will be present during the meeting to listen to the community’s feedback regarding how Appleton should allocate ARPA funds:

Mayor Jake Woodford

Tony Saucerman, Director of Finance

Karen Harkness, Director of Community and Economic Development

The second session is scheduled to be held in the same format on Friday, August 27, at 7:30 a.m.

If you wish to register for the second meeting, click this link bit.ly/2XOin2t.