Appleton to host adapted Flag Day Celebration

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While the nation’s biggest Flag Day Parade will not be held this summer, the Appleton Parade Committee is encouraging Fox Valley residents and businesses to celebrate the day with joy and reverence with an adapted celebration.

The community is encouraged to decorate their yards and/or facades with patriotic displays and/or proper U.S. Flag etiquette.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, Y100 WNCY 100.3 will play the National Anthem, followed by patriotic music. The Appleton Parade Committee is encouraging everyone to step outside and play Y100 at that time.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, WFRV Local 5 will air a special looking back at 70 years of the Appleton Flag Day Parade. The program will be live-streamed on our website as well as our Facebook page. WFRV has televised the Appleton parades for more than 30 years and is proud to bring you this year’s adapted Flag Day program.

On Memorial Day, WFRV Local 5 presented A Moment of Remembrance: The 2020 Appleton Memorial Day Ceremony after the traditional parade and festivities were suspended due to COVID-19.

