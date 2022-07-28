APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton has been selected to host a world championship sporting event in early December.

The World Axe Throwing League (WATL) and World Knife Throwing League (WKTL) will hold their 2022 World Championships on December 1-4 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

The WATL and WKTL are the leaders within their sport with a membership of over 20,000 players, and this event is expected to be its largest. “This will be our biggest event to date, and the skill level that our top-level throwers display is unbelievable, you really have to see it in person to experience it,” stated the Commissioner of the World Axe Throwing League, Mike Morton.

Over 1,000 competitors and fans from all over the world are expected to travel to downtown Appleton to witness the four-day event. The event will also be live-streamed, with Sunday’s finals being broadcast on ESPN.

“Hosting The World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton is truly an incredible honor for everyone involved,” stated Matt Ten Haken, Director of Sports Marketing for the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We anticipate the event will generate over $500,000 in direct visitor spending for area businesses along with tremendous media value.”

Events include:

Duals

Hatchet

Knife

Big Axe

It will be the WATL’s 6th annual World Axe Throwing Championship and the WKTL’s 2nd annual World Knife Throwing Championship.