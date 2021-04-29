Appleton to launch Bird Scooter Pilot Program, 50 scooters available

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will launch the pilot program on April 30, which will distribute 50 Bird scooters throughout the City’s high-foot-traffic areas.

According to the City, riders must be 18 or older to use the scooters. The scooters can go up to 15 miles per hour and will not be allowed on the sidewalk of College Avenue between Drew Street and Badger Avenue.

“Not only does this pilot program provide us the opportunity to try out an amenity as a City, the company that’s running the program has Appleton roots,” says Mayor Jake Woodford.

Bird’s CEO and founder is Travis VanderZanden and his hometown is Appleton. VanderZanden says his mother spent 30 years as a bus driver for Valley Transit which shaped how he thinks about transportation.

“I’m humbled and honored to see Bird available in my hometown as it was many years in the making. My mom spent 30 years as a bus driver for Valley Transit, which shaped how I think about transportation and played a significant role in the founding of Bird,” says VanderZanden.

The initial amount of scooters is 50 but can scale up to 100 depending on the rider demand. Riders can find a scooter using the Bird mobile app. Riders can report “Badly Parked Bird” and “Damaged Bird” using the mobile app.

Bird will be responsible for maintaining and redistributing the scooters across Appleton, as well as handling complaints. Their customer service line is 866-205-2442.