Appleton to participate in ‘Light the Night’ for fallen firefighters, Lundgaard to be honored

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will participate in a week-long vigil before America’s tribute to fallen firefighters.

Every October, fallen fire service heroes are honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, located on the campus of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

This year’s Memorial Weekend was scheduled for October 3-4, but due to the coronavirus, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has decided to hold a virtual service on Sunday, October 4.

Then, 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years will be remembered during America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters online at 9 a.m. CT.

This service will include Appleton Fire Department Driver/Engineer Mitch Lundgaard.

A candlelight service is normally held for the families on Saturday evening. While the candlelight service is not possible this year, the NFFF has asked landmarks and fire departments across the country to participate in “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.”

Appleton will light all six fire stations, Houdini Fountain, and Jones Park in red from September 27 through October 4 as a symbol of support and comfort to the families whose loved ones are being remembered.

Appleton Fire says you can join them for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. The NFFF has donated 500 red bulbs to the Appleton Fire Department to be distributed to the public for participation in this event.

If you are interested in participating in this vigil and would like a red bulb, visit Appleton Fire Station 1 at 700 N. Drew Street in Appleton while supplies last. There will be a limit of two bulbs per household.

More information on the Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters event can be found online.

