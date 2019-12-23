FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton cleared, lanes reopened

MONDAY 12/23/19 1:08 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials say the crash on I-41 northbound that was causing traffic delays has been cleared.

The incident occurred around noon on Monday, initially closing the two left lanes of the highway. Crews anticipated clearing the crash could take two hours.

Appleton: Traffic incident on I-41 NB at County BB causing delays

MONDAY 12/23/19 12:17 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The two left lanes of I-41 northbound north of County BB is closed due to a traffic incident.

Officials say the closure could last up to two hours.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

