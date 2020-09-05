Appleton Tutoring and Learning Center says business is booming due to COVID-19 pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have made it difficult for businesses across the nation to successfully function as they once did, however, one Appleton business says business is actually booming because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Appleton Tutoring and Learning Center announced that business has seen a rise in customers since the beginning of the school year.

The Founder of the Appleton Tutoring and Learning Center Hamid Almozafar says the reason they are getting so much business is that parents are worried about their children getting behind in their academics as several schools have enacted virtual learning.

Almozafar shares, “When COVID-19 first started towards the end of last school year we didn’t see a change in the number of students. But then I think the parents noticed that the students were not progressing like they were before so they started calling us in August when they heard the schools were going to be virtual.”

Experts say although tutoring is not a replacement for school, it is still a great help.

