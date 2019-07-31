Appleton unveils renovated Jones Park to the public

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – A special ribbon cutting took place today as the City of Appleton officially unveiled the newly renovated Jones Park to the public.

Just over four million dollars was budgeted by the city to complete the renovation which includes a pavilion, an ADA accessible entrance ramp and plenty of green space.

Playground equipment was donated by Principal Financial Group.

Miron Construction also donated the funds to complete the one million dollar amphitheater that will see its debut this weekend when it becomes a main stage venue for Mile of Music.