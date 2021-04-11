Appleton welcomes 21st annual Vintage, Antiques, and Fine Art Market

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is holding its 21st annual Vintage, Antiques and Fine Market this weekend at the Meridian Banquet Hall.

This two-day event began on Saturday and will continue through Sunday. The Market is said to offer an array of merchandise for sale including furniture, pottery, glassware, clocks, home decor, Garden, decorative art, hand-woven carpets and rugs, Native American maps, linens and quilts, toys, sporting goods, advertising, fine art, and jewelry.

Show Promoter, Cheryl Kaczmarek says, “What’s really nice about our show is that our dealers are super friendly and they like to share what they know about the antiques.” The last day to enjoy the market is Sunday.