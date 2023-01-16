APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant.

Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state.

Chad Sternitzky and his brother Nick are no strangers to franchising as the two grew up in the industry, with their parents owning several Arby’s locations.

Now, they are looking to bring a fresh brand to their home state with the new Slim Chickens location at 601 West Northland Avenue.

“This day is really exciting,” said Chad. “We’ve been planning this for about a year, and a lot of work went into it. We’re really excited to get the doors open and open it to the public.”

Aside from bringing its delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new location brings over 75 new jobs to the community.

“We primarily focus on chicken tenders, but we have things like wings, sandwiches, and wraps,” explained Chad. “We have unique items like chicken waffles that you can’t get anywhere else, so that’s really cool.”

On its opening day, Slim Chickens received a good amount of business, with curious customers checking out the new flavor in town.

“We are looking at different areas in the state,” added Chad. “There will be more to announce soon.”

For more information on Slim Chickens, you can visit the business’ website here.